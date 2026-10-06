This Week's Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Agave & Rye

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Agave & Rye. This is where you’ll find all types of tacos but not quite regular Street tacos. Not quite any regular type of taco for that matter.

As their motto states epic tacos, epic drinks, and epic locations. It’s much more than tacos it’s also a tequila and bourbon bar and a truly immersive experience. Agave & Rye has several locations in Ohio and Kentucky and has other locations in Alabama and Indiana. Their one location here in Chattanooga has a riverfront view and an outdoor dining area facing the city’s Green Space park.

Before you even order you’re treated to an eclectic display of art EVERYWHERE!

The Chattanooga location opened in October of 2021 and I’ve dined here a few times over the past years. If you’re looking for a place to entertain your friends and family, this is the place to go.

Their inventive tacos are delicious, unique, and have everything for all tastes buds. Vegetarian? There are options. Chicken lover? You have choices. Want pork? They have tons to pick from.

They also offer a variety of appetizers and dips. I still need to try their mac-n-cheese donuts, steak egg roll and crab Rangoon nachos. They have many more savory fusions to try.

I recommend you try their pick three flight of dips and get their guacamole, cheese and chunky salsa. The ghost pepper salsa and salsa roja are far too spicy for my taste buds. These are served with their house made chips.

I think there is only one thing on the menu I’m a bit intimidated to try. Now, I love Deviled eggs. But theirs is called the Big Dill Energy Deviled eggs. Creamy Deviled eggs with dill pickle, pickle brine, sweet and spicy bacon, paprika and dill pickle chips. I don’t know about that.

Should I try it?

The cool thing is that their tacos are double shelled. A soft flour tortilla wrapped around a crunchy corn shell. And if you want, for a small extra fee, they can add Pimento cheese, or queso, or guacamole, or barbeque beans between the tortilla shells.

On one visit I tried their Happy Pappy taco. Pork carnitas, Mexican rice, sweet and spicy bacon, aged white cheddar, queso, and guacamole. It’s an entire Mexican combo platter in a taco and it’s fantastic.

The plain Jane is another favorite. Seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, and aged white cheddar. It’s like a higher end version of a basic American style taco but with twice the flavor.

Of course, I had to try their Birria tacos with their slow braised beef, Guajillo chilies, cheese, cilantro, onion and consommé for dipping. They are delicious and probably the only thing with an authentic nod to traditional Mexican food. They have a queso chicken version and two vegetarian options too.

During a more recent visit I tried their Swipe Right. No, it’s not a dating app. It’s herb roasted chicken with sweet and spicy bacon, aged white cheddar, topped with salsa and sour cream. It’s truly fantastic

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Next on my list to try is the Crown Jewel. Butter and garlic lobster, shiitake mushrooms, mac-n-cheese, Truffle oil and shavings, and shaved green onions. Or may their Tokyo Drip. Tempura shrimp, egg fried rice, yuzu-lime crema, chili crisp, and green onions.

Don’t those sound incredible?

If you’re looking for something other than a taco, Agave & Rya has burgers, burritos, quesadillas, and salads.

You can mix and match by ordering the taco flight with your choices for $15.95. If your tacos are from the Luxe options add $1 more. As far as cocktails go, I happen to like their classic strawberry Margarita or their mango flavored one.

This is definitely the place to let loose, have a great time, enjoy the views, people watch, and enjoy great food.

Agave & Rye

185 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN

(423) 475-6403

www.agaveandrye.com

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What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com