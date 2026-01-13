The Search For The Best Tacos Takes Us To Burrito Wings Mexican Grill

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Burrito Wings Mexican Grill.
As is typical at the start of the New Year, I made a resolution to get back to the gym. I drove out to Planet Fitness off Battlefield Parkway in Fort Oglethorpe, renewed my expired membership and walked an hour on the treadmill. Hey, it’s a start.
There is a Hamrick’s department store, a Tractor Supply store and a newly added Goodwill Store in the same shopping strip. The plan was to do a workout and then do some shopping.
I walked to my car so I could put away my water bottle and scanned the mall noticing they added a new ice cream place, a Wing Stop…and…WAIT FOR IT – a new Mexican Restaurant called Burrito Wings Mexican Grill.
Guess where I ended up?
Yes, I know I just did a workout, but life is all about balance. Two tacos and some cheese dip is a great post one hour treadmill walk any day of the week. PERIOD!
I walked in and grabbed a menu from the cashier, found a table and checked out the place. It has a vast menu for such a small place. Eight tables with four chairs each. Two large screen TVs on the wall and a serve your own salsa station by the soda fountain. I ordered the half order of cheese dip and two carnitas tacos. I poured myself a Sprite and the server had already brought the chips, salsa and my cheese dip to the table.
The carnitas tacos swiftly followed. I thanked the server and asked how long they’ve been open. He said five years, meaning it was probably that long ago when I last hit the gym. I do have a full workout room at home, with lots of weights, bands and equipment, so don’t judge me. I worked out more than a few times in those five years, just at home. But yeah, I need to be more consistent.
The cheese dip was smooth, creamy with a hint of spice from the tiny specs of jalapeno. The chips were fresh and crisp. The tortilla shells were small and double-stacked. The meat was tender with the perfect amount of cilantro and onions.
I walked over to the salsa station and saw pickled jalapenos, Habanero sauce, Chipotle sauce and my favorite salsa verde. I filled a small container with the salsa verde, poured a little on my taco and a squeeze of lime. It was delicate and tasty. I dipped the taco in the cheese, and it was awesome. The salsa verde was the perfect amount of heat, like a 7 out of 10.
This past weekend, after another quick workout, I went back and ordered a half order of guacamole, a beef tongue taco, and their boneless wings with medium heat. Unfortunately, he was out of boneless wings, but he said I could get the chicken fingers instead. The chicken finger platter normally comes with fries, but I swapped the boneless wings for the chicken fingers, no fries, which was still served with a side of Ranch and celery sticks. T
hey have regular wings on the menu too. You can have them tossed in mild, medium, hot, extra hot, BBQ, hot BBQ, Teriyaki, hot Teriyaki, Thai chili, lemon pepper, mango Habannero, garlic Parmesan, three pepper fire, Nashville hot or Jamaican jerk sauce.
The guacamole didn’t last long. I mentioned last week that half order sizes are perfect when eating alone and more places should offer it. The guacamole was delicious. Well blended with cilantro, onions and a tiny amount of cilantro.
I often order beef tongue tacos because they are the hardest to make. If cooked incorrectly it’s like eating a rubber tire. This taco was juicy and tender. They knew what they were doing.
Let me remind you, I got the chicken fingers with medium sauce…O.M.G. it was SO spicy! But they were tender and not dry. I’m going to try their garlic Parmesan regular wings next time.
You can order 5, 10, 15, 20, 30, 35 40, 500 or 100 regular or boneless wings.
As for the rest of their menu, Burrito Wings Mexican Grill has everything you would expect at Los Amigos, Amigos Mexican Cocina, and other large chain Mexican Restaurants. Lunch specials daily from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., and there are a variety of appetizers to choose from.
Their menu includes Mexican Street tacos, American style tacos, tostada, tamales, enchiladas, chimichangas, burritos, nachos, egg dishes, quesadillas, Birria options, dinner platters, chicken platters, seafood platters, soups, salads, tortas fajitas, and a variety of dinner entrees. They have a few desserts and a kid’s menu.
Burrito Wings is open daily from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. except Sundays when they close at 8 p.m.
Give them a try and if you eat too much, just walk into Planet Fitness and burn it off!
Burrito Wings Mexican Grill
- 1849 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742
- (706) 419-8124
- Facebook Page
- $$ - $$$
