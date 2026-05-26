The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Conga Latin Food

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Conga Latin Food. This small restaurant is in the heart of southside/downtown near Market Street. The restaurant offers Peruvian food, Guatemalan food, Mexican food, Colombian food and so much more.

There are many times when I crave the Cuban, Puerto Rican and Latin food I could easily find in Miami. When the craving hits, I’ve often ordered from Conga Latin Food, either pick up or delivery through Door dash.

Mom and I enjoy their Arroz con Pollo or their pork chops with white rice and black beans. Same can be said about getting their chicken empanadas delivered. But this Memorial Day weekend I stopped in for their birria tacos appetizer and their guacamole and chips.

Three small birria tacos are served with the consommé, side of pico-de-gallo and guacamole dip and a lime wedge. They are stuffed with meat and melty, stretchy cheese. The broth was a deep red and had intensely strong flavors. The meat was moist and tender and the pull on that cheese stretched for miles.

These tacos are small because they’re from their appetizer menu, but it filled me up since I had the order of guacamole as well. The chips are kept in a container that keeps them warm and crisp. The guacamole was chunky with a hint of lime and a hint of heat from the diced jalapenos. Next time I’m ordering their special guacamole which is served on top of three fried plantains (tostones).

Conga Latin Food also has quesabirria on their menu featuring a regular size birria style quesadilla. They also offer chicken quesadilla. They have regular tacos with your choice of shrimp, birria beef, chicken or asada, served with thinly cut red onions, cilantro, and a side of salsa verde.

They also have something I need to go back and try. They call them tacusas. It’s your choice of chicken, steak, birria beef, shrimp or vegetable served as a street taco but the shell is a cheese stuffed pupusa.

Doesn’t that sound amazing!

This place reminds me of Mayan Kitchen with plenty of Latin foods that I love like sweet plantains, yuca fries, tostones, white rice and black beans and pork chicharrónes.

Conga Latin Food is known for their Peruvian fried rice plates with your choice of chicken, steak, shrimp, pork or a combination of your choice. They boast about their in-house made pasta for their chicken Alfredo and their shrimp pasta. Succulent shrimp tossed in a rich garlic butter sauce, complemented by a blend of fresh herbs and our signature house Pomodoro sauce, served over pasta. They have chicken tenders and waffles on their kids’ menu. They serve ice-cold beer and have regular soft drinks as well as Horchata.

Conga Latin Food is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Conga Latin Food

26 E Main Street, Suite 102, Chattanooga, TN

(423) 201-4806

conga-latin-food.square.site

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What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com