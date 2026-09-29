This Week's Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Fiesta Mexicana

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant.

Not the one in Hixson, we’ve already been there and done that one. Nope, this time I got lost in Ringgold, Georgia, drove up to a building that looked like an old castle or jail and found out it was Fiesta’s Ringgold location.

What was I doing in Ringgold? That’s a whole separate story, for later.

At first, I wasn’t sure if it was part of the Fiesta Mexicana family, but the menu said Chattanooga and once I looked over the several pages of food and drink options, I realized it was part of the same family. Turns out, they also have a Dalton location and several more in Alabama.

I literally turned down a small road, drove past the entrance of a Holiday Inn Express and realized I needed to turn around to get to the Hardee’s Drive-thru, which was my original idea for my lunch stop. There was a massive parking lot to my right, I turned into it, and there it stood.

Seriously, the outside of this two-story castle looking building has wrought iron railings and more on the windows. It’s painted reddish-brown with tan moldings and stones. There is a spot where you can drive under a carport. I honestly think it’s a converted former hotel. Inside it’s an expansive space with even more space on the second floor. Event rooms, full liquor bar, outdoor dining spaces, and did I mention a menu that is several pages long.

Now that it’s safe to do so (hopefully), I ordered the Fiesta guacamole. Chunks of avocado, onions, cilantro, tomatoes served in a massive molcajete bowl with a lime wedge. I viewed ALL the various lunch options available from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., but went with my favorite, Speedy Gonzalez.

Unlike the Hixson location, they gave me the option of getting my hardshell taco done American style or Mexican style. I got Mexican style with cilantro and onions, and refried beans. The shredded chicken enchilada was covered in red enchilada sauce. Not spicy, but tasty. I like my beans thick, so I can scoop them up with the chips they brought to the table, and these fit the bill.

The Mexican style beef taco was delicious. Maybe more places should offer a Mexican style taco on a hard corn shell. I finished mine in minutes. The meat was tender and juicy. The onions and cilantro paired well, and the shell offered a great crunch factor.

The menu is several pages long! (Did I already mention that?) Fiesta Mexicana offers a variety of appetizers, A La Carte tacos, flautas, burritos, quesadillas and more. There are roughly six nacho options, several fajita options, lunch specials, chimichangas, dinner entrees, lunch combinations, chicken options, steak options, vegetarian options and options for kids. Of course, they have more taco options. They offer catering services and you can book private events here too.

Go out and explore, you might make a wrong turn yet find something delightfully delicious.

Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant

110 Kristin Drive, Ringgold, GA

(706) 952-2002

fiestamexonline.getbento.com

$$ - $$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com