This Week's Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Las Margaritas

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Las Margaritas on Hixson Pike. This place is located on the second floor above Scenic City Burlesque so walking up those stairs with my wonky old roller derby knees took some effort.

It’s a large restaurant with a full liquor bar and an outdoor patio dining area, which is neat since you’re on the second floor. While it’s a large space, it is dark in there. I was not the only person using my cell phone flashlight to look over the menu.

Their Mexican Street Tacos are on the bottom of page two of their menu and labeled as tacos on the grill for $3.50 each. Protein choices are chicken, steak, carnitas, Al Pastor pork and chorizo. I ordered cheese dip and two carnitas tacos.

The staff brought out chips and salsa, and my waitress soon brought out my Sprite. I could tell it was Friday because several folks around me were having lunch time Margaritas, laughing and getting ready for the weekend.

The waitress brought my cheese dip. White, creamy and spicy. Before you ask, yes, they had guacamole on the menu, but with all the stay away from lettuce and jalapenos to avoid stomach explosions, I opted for cheese dip which I also enjoy. Also, my belly had already been irritated for the past few hours so, I didn’t want to push my luck. The dip was spicy, around 6 out of 10 so not too bad on the belly.

The way the tacos were served was interesting. The two tacos were wrapped in tin foil, and the onions and cilantro were served in a side cup as well as their red sauce. I like the fact that I was able to add as much or as little onion and cilantro over the tender, moist pulled pork carnitas. The tacos were succulent. The red sauce was too spicy for my taste. Instead, I poured a little cheese dip over each taco and cleaned my plate.

A funny thing happened while I was eating. I was listening to the music being played in the restaurant when suddenly I heard it. Tina Turner’s (first done by Creedence Clearwater Revival) Proud Mary, in Spanish and in Mariachi style. I would have never known it was Proud Mary except they sang the chorus part, “Rolling on the river,” in English. Okay, I’ve heard it all now. I couldn’t help but laugh.

This is another location with all the Mexican staples on the menu. Before leaving I asked the server about their tamales. Are they spicy? Are they stuffed with meat? She said they were not spicy and they are stuffed with pork. So, I ordered two tamales to-go for mom’s dinner.

Let me end by saying it was much easier going down the stairs than going up.

Las Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

1101 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, TN

(423) 756-3332

$$ - $$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com