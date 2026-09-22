This Week's Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To La Delicia

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt town took me to Taqueria La Delicia.

Wait a minute Patty, you’ve been there at least three times.

No, I have not.

Yes, I dined at their brick-and mortar restaurant at 4308 Rossville Blvd. Yes, I dined at their second brick-and-mortar location on Dayton Blvd., in Red Bank. And yes, I dined at their third location, their food truck at 2909 Rossville Blvd.

But now I tried their newest La Delicia food truck parked behind Tienda El Aguila at 5301 Brainerd Road.

If that address sounds familiar to you, this is the location where Rick Davis Gold & Diamonds stood for decades. When it was seized and closed by Federal Agents, I patiently waited to see what would be built at this spot. When I saw it was another Tienda Aguila, I patiently waited for the food truck because the Tienda Aguila stores are owned by the same family that operates all the Taqueria Delicia locations.

It took a year or so, but on August 29, they held their grand opening ceremony. They are owned by the same family so basically, I’m checking the quality and consistency of their brand.

First, the place was busy. There were four customers ahead of me and others who drove up and picked up their phoned in orders. Since my favorite from La Delicia is their shrimp tacos, I ordered two of those and two carnitas tacos. Thankfully, it wasn’t a long wait at all. I hopped on the highway and was home within minutes, tacos still piping hot.

I can 100 percent say these shrimp tacos were on par with the others I’ve had at the other La Delicias. Lots of sliced grilled onions, cilantro, and shredded cabbage. Plenty of well-seasoned grilled shrimp and two hearty corn tortillas per taco. Mom and I had the shredded pork carnitas for dinner and they were juicy and tender.

Quality control, check!

Consistency, check!

There are other menu items including California burrito filled with rice, beans, chorizo, onions, spicy creamy sauce and salad. They have their burrito gigante (giant) filled with your choice of meat, grilled onions, rice, beans, topped with cheese dip and served with a side salad. Their taco combo comes with two street tacos with your choice of meat, rice and refried beans.

They have Birria tacos, torta, chicken wings, and a variety of chicken plates like pollo picante, pollo loco and their pollo con papas. They serve enchilada Suiza with either steak, shrimp or chicken. Their Mar Y Tierra (surf & turf) is either grilled steak or chicken and shrimp served with rice and beans and tortillas on the side.

Of course, they have Shucos and Mixta Guatemalteco. They are both their version of a hotdog. Shucos is a fajita style cooked steak, and a sausage served on Guatemalan bread and topped with guacamole, cooked cabbage, ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard and their spicy Guatemalan sauce.

The Mixta Guatemalteco is the same, but the steak and sausage are wrapped in a flour or corn tortilla. They have a few more specialty items as well.

Not too shabby for a food truck.

Taqueria La Delicia on Brainerd is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. They accept cash and credit cards.

Taqueria La Delicia

5301 Brainerd Road

(423) 206-6541

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com