This Week's Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Los Potros

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Chickamauga, to Los Potros. Yes, there is one in East Ridge, but I was antique shopping at Wise Antiques in Chickamauga when the hunger bug bit me.

Plus, this Los Potros embraces their tie to the Jalisco region of Mexico. The walls, tables and even the back of the chairs are adorned with pictures and art featuring horses.

EVERYWHERE!

There were even some horse heads hanging on the walls toward the entrance. You know, like when you see a deer head at a hunter’s lodge. I don’t know if they were real horse heads or not. I thought to myself, “What in the world of Godfather is that all about?”

I asked the waitress about it, and she said horses are a huge thing in Jalisco

What?

It turns out the Jalisco region of Mexico is the birthplace of charrería (Mexico's national equestrian sport) and the Mexican cowboy. In fact, this equestrian tradition is recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. Even today, in Jalisco, horses are still a part of daily ranch life, trail riding, and holiday parades.

Dang, thank you Google. Who knew? Here I thought Jalisco was just known for being the birthplace of tequila and mariachi music. I sat in a booth facing their large screen TV where Czechia was playing South Africa in the FIFA World Cup and the game was tied 1-1.

This restaurant also has a larger menu than the one in East Ridge if you can imagine that. I mean they’re both several pages long with lunch time combos, regular all-day combos, everything you would expect in a Mexican restaurant minus two things – beer and booze. The server said they are applying for their license so they can compete with Railhead Station and the incoming 1885 Grille restaurant.

I ordered guacamole dip and I was truly in the mood for American style tacos, so I picked the combination #20, two beef tacos, rice and beans.

The food was impeccable as I expected. The shell had a great crunch factor, and it was stuffed with lots of cheese. The beans were thick and covered in cheese. I mixed the rice and beans and used my chips to scoop those up along with a little guacamole.

SO GOOD!

There are times when a good crunchy beef taco hits the spot. This meal filled my belly perfectly.

The East Ridge location holds a place in my heart because I have fond memories of eating there with my family before dad passed away. This location is so eclectically decorated and bright and for the longest time was the only place in Chickamauga I dined at.

Both locations, and the one in Apison, may be part of a franchise but each location has its own cooks, servers and staff, making each experience different. But you can count on great food at a reasonable price each time.

Los Potros

2011 Lee Ave., Chickamauga, GA

(706) 375-4111

irizarrym03.wixsite.com/lospotrosofficial

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What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com