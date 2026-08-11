This Week's Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Mexiville

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Mexiville.

With two locations to choose from, one in North Shore and the other on Market Street, Mexiville is another success story for owner Chuy Esquivel who began his career as a restaurant executive at the tender age of 26. He also recently reopened 423 Tacos on Market Street.

While 423 Tacos is decorated in a more traditional manner, both Mexiville locations are a bit more whimsical with bold shades on the wall and some artistic paintings.

The Market Street Mexiville opened in 2014. He opened their Northshore location in 2018. Since moving to Chattanooga in 2020, I’ve often dined at both Mexiville locations, especially on Tuesdays where tacos are only $2.

Typically, I’ll start with an order of their guaca-Mix, chunks of avocado mixed with tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh jalapeno, lime and salt. Another favorite is their Mexi-Dip. Melty white cheese with ground beef and pico-de-gallo. It’s like a mild salty cheese dip with perfectly cooked beef and spicy pico-de-gallo. It’s by far the best cheese dip around.

Of course, I come here for the tacos but don’t miss out on their sampler plate. Three Mexican tacos, one chicken, one steak and one chorizo, cheese quesadilla, one chicken flauta and one chicken chimichanga for just $17. I basically order this to-go to feed mom and I for two days.

Another favorite is chicken flautas. Three rolled taquitos stuffed with shredded chicken, deep fried to perfection and served with rice, beans, and a sour cream salad. I love dipping the flautas into the sour cream and salsa verde, taking a bite along with some of the lettuce and salad.

Crunchy, yet creamy and completely amazing.

Mexiville has an extensive menu with all the Mexican classics. Appetizers, soups and salads, chicken plates, steak plates, nachos, seafood plates, lunch combos, vegan options, enchiladas, quesadillas, burritos, different birria options and of course, their specialty tacos.

Three tacos come with an order and if you want to mix and match, you’ll need to order the Taco Flight. Each taco order also comes with your choice of two sides.

Protein options include chicken, steak, chorizo, carnitas, barbacoa, shrimp, Al Pastor pork, and baja style fish. Some are prepared in a variety of different ways. For example, their barbacoa features shredded beef served with the usual onions and cilantro but served on blue corn tortillas. Their tacos tropicale are served with grilled shrimp, sauteed pineapples, grilled onions and topped with pico-de-gallo and sour cream on blue corn tortillas. When they serve those tacos and you’re looking at a bright blue tortilla, it is a little shocking at first, but the taste is fantastic.

On a recent visit I tried their pork belly taco. Those are topped with pico-de-gallo and avocado on a regular corn tortilla. The pork belly is scrumptious and delicate. It’s tender and delicious. I got it with a side of black beans and grilled vegetables and cleaned my plate.

Also, you can’t beat the value of their lunch specials served daily between 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. These lunch items cost between $7-11. For example, I can get my favorite, Speedy Gonzales which is one taco, one enchilada and my choice of either rice or beans for $7. Special number four comes with two Mexican tacos rice and beans for just $9. One burrito, one taco and rice, their special number five, is just $9.

Happy hour is every day from 2-8 p.m.

Their Market Street location is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and closed on Sunday. Their North Shore location is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. You can also order through Uber Eats and Door Dash for home delivery, which is typically what I’ve done lately.

Mexiville

Location 1: 809 Market St, Chattanooga, 423-805-7444

Location 2: 103 Cherokee Blvd, Suite C, Chattanooga, 423-498-5375

www.mexivilletn.com

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What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com