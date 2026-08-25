This Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Parkway Pourhouse

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Parkway Pourhouse.

Let me give you the back story. For the past five years there has not been a Saturday or Sunday (or both) where you’ll not find me seated at the bar at Parkway with a Hurricane and something from their fantastic NOLA inspired menu.

As soon as I walk in, they ask me if I’m ready for my Hurricane. The answer is always yes. They have blackened or grilled fish tacos on their daily menu. But how is it that I’m just finding out they have $3.50 tacos on Taco Tuesday?

How did I not know sooner?

To be fair, I’ve only dined at Parkway on weekends. Last weekend I sat down and ordered a Hurricane and Buffalo chicken wings. Two gentlemen sat two seats down from me and one was showing the bartender photos of tacos that were posted on their Facebook Page. That’s when the bartender explained they have specialty tacos on Tuesdays.

“Say what?” I asked.

“Girl as often as you come here, you didn’t know?” he said to me.

“No, I only come here on weekends, but I guarantee you, I’ll be here Tuesday,” I replied. Sure enough, I drove up Tuesday afternoon, and the parking lot was full, spilling out to the street parking area.

“Don’t these people work?” I thought to myself. I figured people came here during the week for lunch but was surprised at how busy they were. Once inside there were people in business attire having lunch and enjoying great conversations. I sat at my typical spot at the bar and looked over the taco options.

Their fish taco was listed. They had a beef taco listed. Another was smoky BBQ pork and the other was smoky BBQ chicken. I ordered one pork and one chicken taco and probably, for the first time ever at Parkway, ordered a fountain drink. That stung a bit because on Taco Tuesday, Margaritas are only $6 all day long.

The tacos are dressed with creamy coleslaw, and tangy and spicy BBQ sauce. I can kick myself for not knowing about their Taco Tuesday sooner. Chunky pieces of smoked chicken covered in sauce. Tender, and juicy enough to drip down your arm if you’re not careful. The pork taco was like eating a pulled pork sandwich topped with slaw but instead wrapped in a tortilla. It was delicious and filling. I literally ate those two tacos in about 10 minutes.

I’ve had their Gulf Red Fish tacos before. Those are topped with pickled slaw, Remoulade, and green onions. I prefer mine blackened for that spicy kick and smoky charred flavor. You don’t need to wait for Taco Tuesdays for those and they are fantastic.

Everything on the menu is fantastic, especially if you love NOLA inspired food. Their Po Boys are made with authentic Leidenheimer French roll from New Orleans. If it’s not made with that bread, it’s not a Po Boy. From their flatbread pizzas to the crawfish Etouffee, gumbo, red beans and rice and shrimp and grits Parkway knocks every menu item out of the park.

It made we wonder what other specials I’ve been missing out on. Monday is Po Boy and pint night where one pint of your choice is included with the purchase of one of their famous Po Boys. Wednesday offers ½ price wings, $6 house whiskey or $5 house wines. Thirsty Thursday has happy hour drink specials all day.

Every month they have a Po Boy of the month, and for August it’s the Mama Mia. House-made meatballs, House Marinara, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, on a Leidenheimer French roll.

Parkway Pourhouse is owned by George Lewallen, who serves as the primary owner. He opened the restaurant alongside business partners Dustin Choate and Miguel Morales, who are also known for their involvement with other local spots like Tremont Tavern, 1885 Grille, and Feed Co. Table & Tavern. That’s why they have some of the best food on their respective menus and tons of loyal followers and customers.

Parkway Pourhouse

801 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga

(423) 498-5300

www.parkwaypourhouse.com

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What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com