This Week's Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Taqueria Perez

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us Taqueria Perez.

I knew this one was coming. A few months ago, I was driving down Dodds Avenue and saw an older building being renovated with a sign saying coming soon Plaza Perez. Already parked out front was a bright white food trailer, I knew would be the store’s taco truck.

Recently I drove down the road again and saw that it was open. I was on my way to eat elsewhere but decided to turn into the parking lot right then. I asked the young man how long they’ve been open, and he said only a month.

The store has all types of produce, vegetables and Latin products and is much bigger than I expected. Plantains, mangoes, yuca, herbs, spices and chiles and a lot of products from the owner’s native country of Guatemala.

The food trailer has a menu with only 12 items but tortas, tacos, burritos, and quesadillas are offered. Plates include carne asada, pollo con papas (chicken and fries), pollo picoso (spicy chicken) pollo asado (marinated chicken), mar y tierra (Steak and shrimp), mixtas (street style hot dog), shuco (another street style hot dog), mix de la casa (house mixed plate of meats).

Prices range from $2.99 tacos to the highest price of $12.99 for their mix de la casa. For their tortas, burritos, tacos and quesadillas the protein offered are asada (steak), pollo (chicken), and Al Pastor (marinated pork).

I ordered two chicken tacos and two asada tacos and made it home in time to share one of the tacos with my mom for lunch. The steak was tender. The chicken was moist. The tortilla shells were grilled in the meat marinade. They were soft and warm. I tried the red sauce that came with the tacos. It went down mild at first and then BOOM it hit the back of my throat. But it was manageable, so I sauced up my tacos and down they went.

Mom said her taco was delicious and filling.

On a subsequent visit, I ordered a chicken burrito. I got home and opened the container to find a massive burrito with rice, beans, chicken, covered in cheese and with a huge side of fries.

I cut the burrito in half knowing I would have leftovers (and I did). The cheese gave the burrito a hint of sweetness and the rice and beans complimented the chicken.

Typically, the fries are topped with mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, salsa verde and red sauce but I requested them without toppings. I was just surprised at how many fries came with the burrito. It was fabulous. It was my dinner and lunch the next day.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again some of the best Mexican, Guatemalan and Latin foods are being served out of these taco trailers and food trucks. I highly recommend you take a short drive down Dodds Avenue and visit the many food trucks that are found along this road, especially Taqueria Perez.

Plaza Perez Y Taqueria Perez

3602 Dodds Avenue, Chattanooga, TN

(423) 355-4458

facebook.com/p/Plaza-Perez-61583813546023/

$ - $$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com