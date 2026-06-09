The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Taqueria Emmanuel

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Taqueria Emmanuel Food Truck. This food truck is parked next to a small corner store at East 23rd Street and South Holtzclaw.

I kept driving by this food truck waiting for the day it would open and yesterday the awning was up, and the open neon sign was shining bright.

The gentleman said he plans to open daily from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. The menu is displayed on the side of the truck.

Three tacos with either beef, chicken steak or Al Pastor pork served with the cilantro and grilled onions cost $10. Three birria, beef tongue, barbacoa, shrimp or tripe tacos cost $12. He also has pupusas on the menu, three for $10, and your options are chicken, steak, beans, pork rinds, or scrambled eggs.

The menu includes burritos, Latin hamburger, chicken wings with the option of getting the wings with a side of fries or rice. Chicken, steak or cheese empanadas come two to an order and they are covered with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and sour cream. The menu continues with tortas, quesadillas, chimichangas, taco salad, and nachos. Dinner plates include pollo con papas, pollo loco, and carne asada.

I was coming back home after taking mom to her doctor’s appointment, so I ordered barbacoa tacos for me and chicken empanadas for her. The food truck is equipped to accept credit or debit cards in addition to cash.

We sat in the car soaking up the A/C while waiting around 15 minutes while our order was being cooked.

The empanadas were massive. As I mentioned two come to an order and mom could only finish half of one and one of my barbacoa tacos.

In mom’s own words, “Esta empanada está deliciosa y el pollo está muy tierno. ¡También me encantan toda esta lechuga y la crema agria!” (This empanada is delicious and the chicken is so tender. I love all this lettuce and sour cream too!). “El taco tiene un gran sabor, pero la salsa roja picante es demasiado picante para mí.” (The taco has a great flavor, but the hot sauce is too spicy for me).

Luckily my mom tried the hot sauce first before pouring it over her taco.

Well said mom, I must agree with you. The grilled onions were sweet and provided an added flavor profile to the tacos. The meat was tender, juicy, and well-seasoned. The shredded chicken inside the empanada was tender, the empanada crust was flaky, and the lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream were a bonus. It was like eating a chicken salad and the empanada crust served as croutons.

It still blows my mind how these food truck operators can offer up high-quality food. It also blows my mind how many great taco places we have here in the city and surrounding communities. Seriously, I started my search back in September of 2024 and I’m still searching.

And they keep cropping up. The other day I was driving down Main Street headed to Scottie B’s Burgers and Brews and I saw a brand-new taco food truck parked next to the Guatemalan grocery store at the corner of Main and South Holtz claw. Now to wait and see when they open their awning.

Taqueria Emmanuel Food Truck

1303 East 23rd Street, Chattanooga

(423) 304-9511

$$ - $$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com