This Week's Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Taqueria Ramirez

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to a new eatery called Taqueria Ramirez on the corner of Dodds Avenue and 23rd Street.

I got a text message from Pulse Editor Gary Poole telling me about Taqueria Ramirez and I thought, what is he talking about, there is nothing there but a hot dog shack that was never open.

Nope, not anymore.

Suddenly, the hot dog sign was gone and replaced with one reading Taqueria Ramirez. Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The lady who took my to-go order said they’ve been open for about eight days. The menu is still a work in progress, but it had chicken, Al Pastor pork, and barbacoa tacos listed. They had quesabirria and quesadillas on the menu as well.

Something else on the menu is something I’m going to have to go back and try. It’s called Molita. Apparently, it’s a popular Mexican street food that is like a tortilla sandwich. It has grilled meat, cheese, and toppings layered between two crispy corn tortillas, like a double-decker quesadilla.

Under those listings was the phrase “pregunta por mas,” meaning ask for more. Hopefully the next time I go to Taqueria Ramirez they’ll have their full menu on display but for the time being I ordered three barbacoa tacos and a chicken burrito. I hurried back home and let mom know I brought tacos for lunch.

I grabbed one taco for mom and one for myself. I cut the burrito in half and placed the remaining taco and other half of the burrito in the fridge for later.

Let me start with the burrito. It was stuffed with shredded chicken, rice and black beans and cheese. The chicken was tender and the flavor of the rice with the black beans was fantastic. The burrito was lightly grilled. The red sauce was far too hot for my taste but the salsa verde was on point. The burrito was served with a bunch of sliced cucumbers which helped to temper down the spiciness between bites.

It was a great burrito.

The barbacoa taco was topped with a little bit of onions and cilantro. I squeezed a little lime and drizzled it with the salsa verde. The meat was tender and juicy. Mom didn’t say a word, meaning she enjoyed her lunch. It was a decent meal for just $19.

I’m glad to see that red little shack finally being put to good use. I was always sad to drive by it but not be able to stop in and get a hot dog. At least now I can stop in and grab a great burrito and tacos.

Taqueria Ramirez

The 23rd Street Market (at Dodds Ave.)

(423) 558-6084

$ - $$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com