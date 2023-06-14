We Try Wednesday: Trader Joe's Belgian Milk Chocolate With Corn Flakes

This week on We Try Wednesday, Gary Poole and Keely Arris try some Belgian milk chocolate with… corn flakes?

Chocolate bars with crunch usually include puffed rice—it’s great for adding that specific, airy crispness. But if you want a more serious crunch? Then you must include corn flakes. 

The 31% cacao milk chocolate from Trader Joe's is decidedly rich and creamy, yet not cloyingly sweet. Adding corn flakes amplifies everything, imbuing the bar not just with crunch, but with a hint of saltiness, too.

Tune in to Big FM 106.9 every Wednesday morning at 8:20 a.m. to see what they are trying. You never know what they’ll be bringing in. It could be a sweet treat, a healthy vegetable, a home-baked good, a visit from a local restaurant or chef, or something completely unexpected.

Watch the video at https://youtu.be/2fLThJATOr4

