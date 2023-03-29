We Try Wednesday: Crio Bru Brewed Cacao

This week on We Try Wednesday, Gary Poole and and his boss, Kira Headlee, try freshly brewed Crio Bru Brewed Cacao.

Roasted, ground, and brewed like coffee, brewed cacao has flavor and aroma of unsweetened pure dark chocolate. Instead of coffee bean grounds, it's 100% pure ground cacao.

Brew it in your French press or coffee maker, and your kitchen will have the aroma of pure dark chocolate heaven in no time.

Cacao is packed with nutrients like antioxidants to boost your immune system and magnesium to support bone, brain, and heart health. While low in carbs and calories, Cacao also acts as a natural appetite suppressant. Best of all, cacao is loaded with natural mood enhancers that can help you feel great, increase focus, reduce stress, and sleep better.

