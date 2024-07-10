We Try Wednesday: Dining Out At Plant Power Cafe & Juice Bar

This week on We Try Wednesday, our own Gary Poole heads out to Plant Power Cafe & Juice Bar at 6215 Lee Hwy (near Highway 153) to chat with owner Aurellia Lagramada and try some of their most popular dishes.

They are a cafe that offers healthy alternatives. They are vegan-raw-vegetarian meal friendly, smoothies, juices and so much more.

"Eat, Live, Thrive"

Watch the video at https://youtu.be/ebhtSpQ7h8U