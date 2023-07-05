We Try Wednesday: Dried Mandarin Fruit Snack

This week on We Try Wednesday, Gary Poole and Keely Arris try Dried Fruit Soft & Juicy Mandarins from Trader Joe’s.

Grown in California's San Joaquin Valley, these dried fruit pieces are, as promised, "soft and juicy" and come with a nice sour kick to make your taste buds stand up and take notice. 

And don't just take our word for it, these snacks have a 4.3 (out of 5) rating on Amazon, with almost 70% of the reviews being 5 stars. 

Tune in to Big FM 106.9 every Wednesday morning at 8:20 a.m. to see what they are trying. You never know what they’ll be bringing in. It could be a sweet treat, a healthy vegetable, a home-baked good, a visit from a local restaurant or chef, or something completely unexpected.

Watch the video at https://youtu.be/MF-RFMP1MKQ

