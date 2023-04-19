We Try Wednesday: Frooze Balls

by

This week on We Try Wednesday, Gary and Keely taste test Frooze Balls, a vegan dessert snack from New Zealand.

At Frooze Balls, they create 100% plant-powered snacks that are good for you and the planet. All their Frooze Balls are made with real, natural food in recyclable packaging. 100% natural. 100% vegan.

The Caramel Choc Peanut Butter has a chocolatey outer layer of dates, peanuts and coconut with two delicious fillings inside: fruit sweetened caramel and freshly-made peanut butter.

Seven simple ingredients are magically mixed to create this healthy snack that is perfect for lunchboxes, hiking, biking, after school, a quick breakfast on-the-go or a pre-workout boost.

With no cane sugar, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, preservatives or flavors this is a truly guilt-free indulgence that will nourish your body. Even better, these snacks are completely plant-based, gluten free, non-GMO and kosher.

Tune in to Big FM 106.9 every Wednesday morning at 8:20 a.m. to see what they are trying. You never know what they’ll be bringing in. It could be a sweet treat, a healthy vegetable, a home-baked good, a visit from a local restaurant or chef, or something completely unexpected.

by

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

April 19, 2023

Thursday

April 20, 2023

Friday

April 21, 2023

Saturday

April 22, 2023

Sunday

April 23, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more