We Try Wednesday: Frooze Balls

This week on We Try Wednesday, Gary and Keely taste test Frooze Balls, a vegan dessert snack from New Zealand.

At Frooze Balls, they create 100% plant-powered snacks that are good for you and the planet. All their Frooze Balls are made with real, natural food in recyclable packaging. 100% natural. 100% vegan.

The Caramel Choc Peanut Butter has a chocolatey outer layer of dates, peanuts and coconut with two delicious fillings inside: fruit sweetened caramel and freshly-made peanut butter.

Seven simple ingredients are magically mixed to create this healthy snack that is perfect for lunchboxes, hiking, biking, after school, a quick breakfast on-the-go or a pre-workout boost.

With no cane sugar, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, preservatives or flavors this is a truly guilt-free indulgence that will nourish your body. Even better, these snacks are completely plant-based, gluten free, non-GMO and kosher.

Tune in to Big FM 106.9 every Wednesday morning at 8:20 a.m. to see what they are trying. You never know what they’ll be bringing in. It could be a sweet treat, a healthy vegetable, a home-baked good, a visit from a local restaurant or chef, or something completely unexpected.