We Try Wednesday: Girl Scout Cookies

This week on We Try Wednesday, Pulse editor Gary Poole welcomes in Cindy McBride from the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians to try out the new Raspberry Rally Girl Scout cookie.

A beloved tradition for Girl Scout troops, their supporters, families and cookie lovers across Southeast Tennessee, the Girl Scout Cookie Program is sweeter than the standard fundraiser.

Girl Scouts utilizes cookie sales to teach young women about business management, sales and e-commerce, financial literacy, logistics, technology, marketing and communications. All proceeds from cookie sales stay local to help fund life-changing programs and experiences throughout the year.

Digital sales of the new Raspberry Rally cookie kick off Feb. 27. These online-exclusive cookies are crispy, filled with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating. Visit iwantcookies.org to find cookies, learn more about donating cookies to local heroes, enter contests and more.

Tune in every Wednesday morning at 8:20 a.m. to see what they are trying. You never know what we’ll be bringing in. It could be a sweet treat, a healthy vegetable, a home-baked good, a visit from a local restaurant or chef, or something completely unexpected.

Watch the video at https://youtu.be/JsCznyCiigo