We Try Wednesday: Kim K Food & Drinks

This week on We Try Wednesday, Gary Poole welcomes in Kim K Food & Drinks for some tasty wings and Philly cheesesteaks.

They are located at 2109 McCallie Avenue, across from the Walgreen's. You can call them at (423) 654-8621. 

Tune in to Big FM 106.9 every Wednesday morning at 8:20 a.m. to see what they are trying. You never know what they’ll be bringing in. It could be a sweet treat, a healthy vegetable, a home-baked good, a visit from a local restaurant or chef, or something completely unexpected.

