We Try Wednesday On The Road At Honey Seed Restaurant

This week Gary Poole takes We Try Wednesday on the road to the new Honey Seed restaurant on Market Street in the heart of the Southside to try some Montreal-style hand rolled bagels and other tasty treats.

Authentic, made-from-scratch dough is at the heart of Honey Seed’s menu for hand-rolled, Montréal-style bagels and woodfired, thin-crust pizzas.

Located in Southside Chattanooga, Honey Seed is open daily from 7am to 9pm serving fresh, made-from-scratch ingredients for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner.

Sip Mimosas on the patio, enjoy the taste of local distilleries and breweries or cozy up inside with a latte and your favorite book. In addition to baked goods, they also offer a variety of vegetarian and vegan options with roasted Tempeh, Beyond sausage, Beyond crumbles, chickpea chorizo, vegan cream cheese, and vegan cheese.

