We Try Wednesday On The Road At Whiskey Cowgirl

This week Gary Poole takes We Try Wednesday on the road to Whiskey Cowgirl on the Southside of Chattanooga to meet with Chef Adam, talk lunch options, try a fantastic burger and wings, and take a ride on the mechanical bull.

Tune in every Wednesday morning at 8:20 a.m. to see what they are trying. You never know what we’ll be bringing in. It could be a sweet treat, a healthy vegetable, a home-baked good, a visit from a local restaurant or chef, or something completely unexpected.

Watch the video at https://youtu.be/jbmZog_nrts

