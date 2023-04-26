We Try Wednesday: Sangría Señorial

This week on We Try Wednesday, Gary and Keely taste test Sangría Señorial, a delicious and iconic Mexican brand of non-alcoholic Sangria flavored soda.

Sangría Señorial has been internationally popular since its creation in Mexico during the year 1960 by a company called Mezgo S.A. de C.V. and for over 50 yrs has remained a market leader in the Mexican soft drink industry.

This sparkling sangria is prepared with the finest wine grapes, essence of lemon and is sweetened with 100% natural sugar, the batch is later aged in oak barrels, fermented for a period of time and then the alcohol is removed in order to give the beverage it’s unique and authentic sangria flavor that can be enjoyed by everyone.

