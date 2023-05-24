We Try Wednesday (On The Road): The Juicy Crab

This week on We Try Wednesday, Gary visits The Juicy Crab on Gunbarrel Road for a tasting extravaganza.

The Juicy Crab specializes in New Orleans style Cajun Seafood Boils. Founded in Duluth, Georgia in 2015, their love of all things seafood (and chicken) has helped them grown to over 40 locations throughout the Southeast.

And trust us, once you try their famous "Juicy Special" sauce on your Cajun seafood boil, we know you will be hooked. Oh, and their fried selections are also amazing -- be sure to try their Cajun fries dipped in their famous "Boom Boom" sauce. It's an experience.

