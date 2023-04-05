We Try Wednesday: Trader Joe’s Chocolates

This week on We Try Wednesday, Gary Poole and Keely Arris get into the Easter spirit with some colorful chocolates from Trader Joe’s.

The chocolates are made in Belguim. Some have a more fluid, runny filling, while others have a thick, creamy center. 

The flavors include:

  • dark chocolate salted caramel
  • dark chocolate vanilla
  • dark chocolate coffee
  • dark chocolate crispy corn
  • dark chocolate praline
  • milk chocolate crispy almond
  • milk chocolate praline
  • milk chocolate crispy rice and hazelnut

Tune in to Big FM 106.9 every Wednesday morning at 8:20 a.m. to see what they are trying. You never know what they’ll be bringing in. It could be a sweet treat, a healthy vegetable, a home-baked good, a visit from a local restaurant or chef, or something completely unexpected.

