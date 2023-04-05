We Try Wednesday: Trader Joe’s Chocolates

This week on We Try Wednesday, Gary Poole and Keely Arris get into the Easter spirit with some colorful chocolates from Trader Joe’s.

The chocolates are made in Belguim. Some have a more fluid, runny filling, while others have a thick, creamy center.

The flavors include:

dark chocolate salted caramel

dark chocolate vanilla

dark chocolate coffee

dark chocolate crispy corn

dark chocolate praline

milk chocolate crispy almond

milk chocolate praline

milk chocolate crispy rice and hazelnut

