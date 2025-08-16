Affected By The Flooding? Here Are Some Helpful Recovery Resources

Dealing with a flooded home is devastating and overwhelming. Here are a number of resources to help you with the recovery and rebuilding process.

This is not intended to be a comprehensive list but a starting point for you based on lessons learned from others who have faced similar devastation.

Apply for FEMA assistance ASAP at: www.disasterassistance.gov/; 800-621-3362/TTY; 800-462-7585. You will need the following information when applying for assistance: Social Security Number; Insurance Information; Damage Information; Financial Information (i.e. annual household income, before taxes, at time of the disaster); Contact Information; Direct Deposit information (optional)

Contact your flood, homeowners and/or renters insurance, even if you have doubts that the damage will be covered. Have a good contact number to provide to the agent. Ask if your policy covers living expenses if you cannot stay in your home or rental unit. If you lost the copy of your insurance policy, request a copy. If your insurance covers the damage, your agent will tell you when an adjuster will contact you. DO NOT sign forms from insurance companies indicating a final interaction, full payment or complete settlement because other disaster-related damages may surface weeks and months later.

Document damage. List damage and take photos with a date and time stamp. You'll need written documentation of damage and loss for insurance claims, applications for disaster assistance and income tax deductions. Document losses, writing down ALL damaged items, not just the "big" items. If possible, include brand, model numbers and other property descriptors that substantiate the loss. In addition, start tracking any expenses related to the damage.

Contact your auto insurance company with vehicle damage. Indicate where a claims adjuster can find the vehicle and your contact information. Ask if insurance covers a car rental. Abandoned vehicles may have been towed. Any employee who had vehicles towed can visit findmytowedcar.com or call 713.308.8580

Secure papers needed at this stage: mortgage/deed, copy of a mortgage payment, list of prescriptions, bank account numbers, credit card and phone numbers, driver's license and Social Security card.

Notify your mortgage company of the disaster and the extent of damage to the property. Tell the company how to contact you.

FEEA {Federal Employee Education & Assistance Fund) offers disaster relief grants to eligible federal employees when a disaster strikes. Grant application package can be accessed at:feea.org/our-programs/disaster-relief/

Shelter Locations: for updated status on shelter capacity visit: Red Cross Open Shelter Locations