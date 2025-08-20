34th Annual “Hands Across The Border” Drunk Driving Campaign Starts Monday

State and local law enforcement officers are warning everyone to make the right decision to never drive over the legal limit or risk going to jail.

The warning comes prior to the start of the 34th annual “Hands Across the Border” drunk and drugged driving enforcement and education campaign that begins on Monday, August 25 and runs through Friday, August 29.

State troopers and local law enforcement officers in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee will conduct sobriety road checks on each side of their respective state lines during the week to send a message prior to the Labor Day holiday weekend that all five states have zero tolerance for drunk and drugged driving.

“Hands Across the Border” falls during the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” high visibility enforcement campaign that started on August 15 and runs through Labor Day on September 1.

“There should not be one life lost on our roads due to drunk and drugged driving because all of these crashes are caused by someone making the selfish decision to drive when they know they should not be behind the wheel,” Allen Poole, Director of the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety, said. “Our state troopers and local law enforcement officers are doing their part every day to take drunk and drugged drivers off the road but in order to reach the goal of zero deaths it is up to everyone to do their part by never driving over the legal BAC limit.”

During the 2023 Labor Day holiday weekend, 36 percent of the people killed in crashes in the United States involved at least one alcohol-impaired driver with a BAC of .08 or higher and 62 percent of the impaired drivers killed in crashes in the United States during the 2023 Labor Day holiday weekend were twice the legal BAC limit. Forty-five percent of drivers between the ages of 18 and 34 who were killed in crashes over the 2023 Labor Day holiday weekend in the United States had a BAC of .08 or higher.

NHTSA estimates a drunk driving arrest could cost up to $10,000 in fines, court fees, attorney fees and higher insurance costs. A DUI arrest or conviction could cost someone their job or prevent them from being hired.

"Drinking and driving is never worth the risk because the cost of a cab ride or a rideshare is a lot cheaper than a DUI arrest,” Roger Hayes, Director of GOHS Law Enforcement Services said.

“Hands Across the Border” began prior to the 1991 Labor Day Holiday as a friendly wager between state troopers in southeast Georgia and northeast Florida to see which agency could reduce the number of drunk driving deaths in their respective states. State troopers from both states gathered at the Georgia Interstate 95 Welcome Center in Kingsland for a ceremonial handshake to kick off the campaign that is also designed to remind the motorists they are the first line of defense in drunk driving by choosing to not get behind the wheel after drinking.