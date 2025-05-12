A Record 948,000 Tennesseans Will Travel Domestically For Memorial Day

AAA predicts a record-breaking 948,000 Tennesseans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the Memorial Day period, an increase of over 23,000 travelers compared to last year.
Nationwide, AAA expects more than 45.1 million to travel for Memorial Day weekend, 1.4 million more domestic travelers than last year. It’s also a new Memorial Day weekend record, surpassing the previous record set back in 2005 with 44 million people.
"Despite economic uncertainty and global challenges, travel remains a priority for Americans, with millions eager to make memories with a Memorial Day getaway,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA. “Whether travelers are looking for a quick getaway or an extended vacation, there are budget-friendly options for every plan. From a short beach retreat to an extended cruise, working with a travel advisor can help uncover exclusive discounts and create a vacation that best meets your interests and needs."
Memorial Day Travelers by Mode of Transportation
By Car: AAA projects over 948,000 Tennesseans will travel by car over Memorial Day weekend. That’s over 16,000 more travelers than last year. This year, 84% of Tennessee Memorial Day travelers will take a road trip.
Fortunately, a trip to the gas pump should be lower than last year. On Memorial Day 2024, the national average for a gallon of regular was $3.59 per gallon. In Tennessee, it was $3.17 per gallon. So far this spring, gas prices have avoided the usual seasonal spikes, largely due to lower crude oil costs.
“As summer unofficially begins and travel demand picks up, there’s a chance that pump prices will edge upward,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Historically, gas prices tend to peak in the spring or summer before gradually easing as schools reopen in the fall.”
Rental Cars: For drivers who are renting cars over Memorial Day weekend, AAA car rental partner Hertz says Friday, May 23 is expected to be the busiest day for pickup. SUVs are some of the most popular rental vehicles for the long holiday weekend. Hertz says the cities seeing the highest demand for rental cars include Orlando, Denver, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Miami, and Seattle – all cities in AAA’s Top Destinations list.
By Air: Airports are bracing for another bustling holiday weekend. AAA projects over 110,000 air passengers in Tennessee, a 4% increase over last year, and a new travel record in Tennessee for air travel.
According to AAA booking data (based on what travelers paid when booking Memorial Day weekend flights):
- Domestic flights are 2% more expensive than last year, with the average roundtrip ticket costing $850.
- Most of those flights are to popular destinations like Chicago, New York, Orlando, Denver, and Seattle.
By Other Modes: Travel by other modes continues to steadily rise post-pandemic. AAA projects over 37,000 Tennesseans will travel by train, bus, or cruise over Memorial Day weekend, a nearly 7% increase over last year. This category is now surpassing pre-pandemic numbers from 2018 and 2019, but doesn’t reach the record numbers of the early 2000s when more people were choosing trains and buses post 9/11.
Cruising’s growing popularity is highlighted by the strong demand for Alaska cruises this season. Top domestic cruise destinations for Memorial Day weekend include Fairbanks, Anchorage, and Juneau. Overall, travelers are turning to cruises in record numbers. Earlier this year, AAA projected that a record 19 million Americans planned to take cruises in 2025.
AAA’s Ways to Save When Traveling
Flights: Flexibility is key to scoring cheaper airfare.
- Booking flights that depart on Tuesdays or return on Wednesdays will save you money, since weekend flights tend to be more expensive.
- If you’re not picky about selecting a seat ahead of time or boarding at the end, basic economy can be a great option for budget-conscious travelers, just read the fine print when it comes to restrictions.
- Reserving airport parking ahead of time can save you money. AAA members receive a discount at The Parking Spot.
- To save money on meals, bring your own! You can’t go through TSA security with beverages, but you can bring food from home. Having treats in your bag will lessen the temptation of splurging on snacks at the airport!
Hotels and Rental Cars: Where you will stay and how you will get around are two decisions you shouldn’t put off until the last minute. Reserve hotels and rental cars as soon as you know your trip dates.
- Hotels in prime locations and tourist areas tend to be more expensive than hotels a bit removed from the action. In major cities, look for hotels within walking distance to public transit to save money on transportation. When choosing hotels, look for AAA hotel partners that offer discounts and deals.
- Reserving a rental car early guarantees you’ll get what you want. To save money, consider the type of vehicle you want versus what you actually need! If you’re traveling with a small group and don’t need a ton of room, smaller vehicles tend to be more economical and fuel-efficient. For extra savings, AAA members get exclusive benefits when booking through Hertz.
Gas: Even with gas prices lower than last Memorial Day weekend, drivers can find ways to save at the pump.
- Start by peeking at current prices on the AAA fuel site and use the AAA gas cost calculator to get an idea of how much your road trip will cost.
- Once you hit the road, keep in mind the gas stations right off the interstate are usually the most expensive. If you're looking to save money, drive a little bit farther down the road for cheaper gas. AAA members receive stackable discounts on gas through the Fuel Rewards® program at participating Shell stations.
- After you fill up, avoid speeding. Fuel economy peaks around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speeds increase. Reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can increase fuel economy by as much as 14%.
The Memorial Day holiday travel period is defined as the five-day period from Thursday, May 22 to Monday, May 26. The five-day holiday length is consistent with previous holiday periods dating back to 2000.