A Record 948,000 Tennesseans Will Travel Domestically For Memorial Day

AAA predicts a record-breaking 948,000 Tennesseans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the Memorial Day period, an increase of over 23,000 travelers compared to last year.

Nationwide, AAA expects more than 45.1 million to travel for Memorial Day weekend, 1.4 million more domestic travelers than last year. It’s also a new Memorial Day weekend record, surpassing the previous record set back in 2005 with 44 million people.

"Despite economic uncertainty and global challenges, travel remains a priority for Americans, with millions eager to make memories with a Memorial Day getaway,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA. “Whether travelers are looking for a quick getaway or an extended vacation, there are budget-friendly options for every plan. From a short beach retreat to an extended cruise, working with a travel advisor can help uncover exclusive discounts and create a vacation that best meets your interests and needs."

Memorial Day Travelers by Mode of Transportation

By Car: AAA projects over 948,000 Tennesseans will travel by car over Memorial Day weekend. That’s over 16,000 more travelers than last year. This year, 84% of Tennessee Memorial Day travelers will take a road trip.

Fortunately, a trip to the gas pump should be lower than last year. On Memorial Day 2024, the national average for a gallon of regular was $3.59 per gallon. In Tennessee, it was $3.17 per gallon. So far this spring, gas prices have avoided the usual seasonal spikes, largely due to lower crude oil costs.

“As summer unofficially begins and travel demand picks up, there’s a chance that pump prices will edge upward,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Historically, gas prices tend to peak in the spring or summer before gradually easing as schools reopen in the fall.”

Rental Cars: For drivers who are renting cars over Memorial Day weekend, AAA car rental partner Hertz says Friday, May 23 is expected to be the busiest day for pickup. SUVs are some of the most popular rental vehicles for the long holiday weekend. Hertz says the cities seeing the highest demand for rental cars include Orlando, Denver, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Miami, and Seattle – all cities in AAA’s Top Destinations list.

By Air: Airports are bracing for another bustling holiday weekend. AAA projects over 110,000 air passengers in Tennessee, a 4% increase over last year, and a new travel record in Tennessee for air travel.

According to AAA booking data (based on what travelers paid when booking Memorial Day weekend flights):

Domestic flights are 2% more expensive than last year, with the average roundtrip ticket costing $850.

Most of those flights are to popular destinations like Chicago, New York, Orlando, Denver, and Seattle.

By Other Modes: Travel by other modes continues to steadily rise post-pandemic. AAA projects over 37,000 Tennesseans will travel by train, bus, or cruise over Memorial Day weekend, a nearly 7% increase over last year. This category is now surpassing pre-pandemic numbers from 2018 and 2019, but doesn’t reach the record numbers of the early 2000s when more people were choosing trains and buses post 9/11.

Cruising’s growing popularity is highlighted by the strong demand for Alaska cruises this season. Top domestic cruise destinations for Memorial Day weekend include Fairbanks, Anchorage, and Juneau. Overall, travelers are turning to cruises in record numbers. Earlier this year, AAA projected that a record 19 million Americans planned to take cruises in 2025.

AAA’s Ways to Save When Traveling

Flights: Flexibility is key to scoring cheaper airfare.