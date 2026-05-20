Around 950,000 Tennesseans Expected To Travel Over The Memorial Day Weekend

AAA projects 950,000 Tennesseans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the Memorial Day weekend, setting a new record for the holiday. The holiday travel period includes five days, beginning the Thursday before Memorial Day and ending on Monday.

Most Tennessee travelers will take road trips, with 795,000 expected to drive. Another 114,000 will fly, while 40,000 will travel by other modes such as bus, train, or cruise.

While travel volumes continue to climb, the increase from last year remains limited. Tennessee travel rose slightly year over year, reflecting a broader national trend of record-setting travel numbers paired with slower growth.

Nationally, AAA expects nearly 45 million Americans to travel over the Memorial Day holiday, the highest total on record. However, year-over-year growth remains less than one percent.

“Memorial Day travel is still reaching record levels, but with the smallest year-over-year increase in more than a decade,” said AAA's Megan Cooper. “Although travel demand remains strong, higher fuel prices and persistent inflation may cause some travelers to shorten trips, delay plans, or stay closer to home.”

Memorial Day Travelers by Mode of Transportation

Nationally, driving remains the most popular way to travel this Memorial Day weekend. AAA projects 39.1 million people will travel by car, a slight jump over last year.

A holiday road trip will cost more at the gas pump this year. The Tennessee average price for gasoline is $4.16 per gallon as of Sunday. Last year, the national average price was $2.75 per gallon on Memorial Day.

With heavier traffic expected, AAA urges drivers to Slow Down, Move Over for disabled vehicles and roadside responders. During last year’s Memorial Day weekend, AAA responded to more than 350,000 emergency roadside assistance calls nationwide to help stranded drivers with issues like dead batteries, flat tires, and empty fuel tanks. AAA encourages drivers to check their tires, battery, and fluid levels before hitting the road.

Air travelers make up 8% of the share of travelers this holiday weekend. AAA projects 3.66 million travelers will fly domestically over the holiday weekend, a small increase over last year. According to AAA booking data, travelers who booked flights in advance paid about six percent less than last year, with an average ticket costing $800. However, more recent airfare trends may reflect rising fuel costs.

“Travel costs remain a mixed picture this year,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA. “Travelers who booked early may have secured lower airfares, but rising fuel costs are putting upward pressure on prices. Working with a travel agent can help travelers find the best value, tap into options they may not see on their own, and make the most of their overall travel budget.”

Travel by bus, train, and cruise will increase by more than 5% to 2.2 million travelers. The growth reflects expanded cruise capacity and continued demand for Alaska itineraries.

Best/Worst Times to Drive and Peak Congestion

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, says Memorial Day weekend drivers should expect the heaviest congestion on Thursday and Friday between 3pm and 6pm and Monday afternoon. Sunday should be the lightest day for traffic, barring any unexpected events on the road.

According to INRIX, as congestion moves out of metro areas during holiday periods and onto highways, the risk of crashes increases as many drivers navigate unfamiliar routes outside of their normal commuting patterns. This stresses the importance of getting a good night’s rest before a road trip, planning your route ahead of time and driving undistracted and sober.