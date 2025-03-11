AAA Activates Free 'Tow To Go' Service For The St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

AAA is activating ‘Tow to Go’ for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day weekend, in hopes that partygoers do not press their luck by driving impaired.

Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. AAA will continue these efforts as it activates Tow to Go for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day weekend, in hopes that partygoers do not press their luck by getting behind the wheel while impaired.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, March 14th to 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 18th.

Free, confidential rides available to AAA members and non-members in Tennessee and Georgia

Should be treated as a last resort

How does it work? When someone calls Tow to Go, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free for anyone, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a last resort.

“We’re proud to be that last line of defense, keeping people from driving impaired,” said AAA's Megan Cooper. “We also remain committed to educating the public that it’s important to find a safe ride before drinking alcohol or taking drugs. This is critical so motorists are not in the position of having to decide if they’re sober enough to drive.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest holidays on U.S. roadways. In 2020, more than 11,000 people died in drunk-driving crashes. Those deaths could have been avoided if the impaired drivers found a safe ride home instead of driving impaired. As St. Patrick’s Day celebrations begin, it’s imperative that drivers take steps to avoid driving while impaired.

TOW TO GO GUIDELINES

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Note: Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.