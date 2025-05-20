AAA Activates Their Free 'Tow To Go' Service For The Memorial Day Weekend

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, AAA is not only gearing up to assist more than 356,000 stranded drivers nationwide, but it’s also taking steps to prevent impaired driving tragedies.

The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go service in Tennessee and Georgia to offer a confidential and free ride for drivers who find themselves too impaired to drive.

For more than 25 years, Tow to Go has helped remove nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from U.S. roadways. When someone calls, a tow truck is dispatched to transport both the individual and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

The service is free and available to both AAA members and non-members alike.

Service Details

Active: 6 p.m. Friday, May 23 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 27

6 p.m. Friday, May 23 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 27 Call: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

“AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ program is designed to remove impaired drivers from the road before disaster strikes,” said AAA's Megan Cooper. “While this service is here for emergencies, we strongly urge everyone to plan ahead for a safe ride home. Making responsible choices can stop a tragedy from happening.”

Tow to Go Guidelines

Free and available to both AAA members and non-members

Confidential ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius

Cannot be scheduled in advance – this is a last-resort safety option

Always choose a designated driver before celebrating

In some situations, AAA may need to arrange alternative transportation for impaired individuals

Service may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions

AAA remains committed to protecting lives on the road. If you or someone you know needs a safe alternative, don’t hesitate to call.