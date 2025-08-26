AAA Activates ‘Tow To Go’ For Labor Day Weekend To Prevent Impaired Driving

To ensure safer roads during the busy Labor Day holiday weekend, AAA is activating its ‘Tow to Go’ program is reactivating its Tow to Go program in Tennessee and Georgia.

The service will operate from 6:00 PM on Friday, August 29, 2025, through 6:00 AM on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, providing free, confidential rides for impaired drivers and their vehicles within a 10-mile radius.

To arrange a Tow to Go, simply call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Since its inception over 25 years ago, ‘Tow to Go’ has been instrumental in saving lives, removing nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from the road. By offering the program over one of the year’s most heavily traveled weekends, AAA underscores its commitment to preventing alcohol-related crashes, which remain a leading cause of roadway fatalities.

"Labor Day is meant for celebration, not tragedy," said AAA's Stephanie Milani. "Impaired driving accounts for one-third of all traffic deaths year-round. Simple actions like planning a designated driver or using programs like ‘Tow to Go’ can save lives. At AAA, we are committed to offering this critical safety lifeline to protect families and prevent needless loss during the holiday."

TOW TO GO GUIDELINES

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Open to both AAA members and non-members.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

The importance of programs like ‘Tow to Go’ is underscored by sobering statistics.

Nearly one-third of all U.S. traffic deaths involve alcohol-impaired drivers.

More than 12,000 lives were lost in alcohol-related crashes in 2023. That’s equivalent to one death every 42 minutes.

AAA reminds travelers that responsible decision-making and planning ahead are the most effective ways to avoid becoming part of these statistics.

Drivers are encouraged to use AAA’s Tow to Go program or have alternative plans in place, such as designated drivers, rideshare services, or staying overnight where they celebrate. Together, we can make this Labor Day weekend safer for our communities.