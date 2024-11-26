AAA Activates 'Tow To Go' For Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

AAA is preparing for a busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend, expecting to respond to more than 570,000 calls from drivers with car trouble.

Beginning on Wednesday, The Auto Club Group will also launch its free ‘Tow to Go’ service, which is aimed at preventing impaired driving.

The program is available in Tennessee and Georgia, offering a safe ride for would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles.

AAA requests that the program be used as a last resort, yet it is free to those who need it.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 27th to 6 a.m. Monday, December 2nd.

Nationwide, AAA expects Thanksgiving travel to set new records with an estimated 71.7 million Americans forecast to take a road trip. Combining cocktails with crowded roads can be deadly. During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, from 2017-2021, more than 830 people died in crashes involving a drunk driver (NHTSA).

“Tow to Go serves as that last line of defense in keeping impaired drivers off the road,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If you plan to consume alcohol or drugs this weekend, make plans for a safe ride home first. If your plans fall through, you can call AAA, and we’ll get you to a safe place.”

The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program for more than 25 years, removing nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from U.S. roadways. When someone calls Tow to Go, a tow truck is dispatched to transport the vehicle and its owner to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. This service is free, regardless of whether the caller is a AAA member.

Phone Number

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Guidelines