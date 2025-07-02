AAA Activates 'Tow to Go' For The Independence Day Holiday Weekend

As AAA gears up to assist nearly 700,000 stranded drivers during Independence Day week, The Auto Club Group is reactivating its Tow to Go program in Tennessee and Georgia.

This free and confidential service provides impaired drivers—and their vehicles—with a safe ride, helping to make the roads safer.

“By offering Tow to Go, AAA helps ensure there's no excuse for impaired driving,” said AAA's Stephanie Milani. “Plan ahead, but if your plans change, we’re here as a last resort to help you get home safely.”

Nearly one-third of all U.S. traffic deaths involve drunk drivers

In 2023, 12,429 people lost their lives in alcohol-related crashes

A life is lost in a drunk driving crash every 42 minutes

The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program for more than 25 years, removing more than 30,000 impaired drivers from U.S. roadways.

When someone calls Tow to Go, a tow truck is dispatched to transport the vehicle and its owner to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. This service is free, regardless of whether the caller is a AAA member.

Tow to Go is active from 6pm Friday, July 4th – 6am Monday, July 7th. To arrange a Tow to Go, simply call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

TOW TO GO GUIDELINES