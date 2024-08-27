AAA Activates 'Tow To Go' For The Labor Day Holiday Weekend

As AAA prepares to rescue more than 300,000 drivers nationwide with car trouble this Labor Day weekend, it will also provide a free service in effort to keep impaired drivers off the road.

The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program in Tennessee and Georgia, offering a safe ride for would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles.

The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program for more than 25 years, removing nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from U.S. roadways.

When someone calls Tow to Go, a tow truck is dispatched to transport the vehicle and its owner to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

This service is free, regardless of whether the caller is a AAA member.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, August 30th to 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 3rf.

Free confidential rides are available to AAA members and non-members.

“By providing this program, AAA leaves drivers with no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Megan Cooper, AAA spokeswoman. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home.”

The phone number to call us (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Tow To Go Guidelines