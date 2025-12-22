AAA Offers ‘Tow To Go’ During Winter Holidays To Prevent Impaired Driving

AAA is once again offering its life-saving ‘Tow to Go’ program to help keep impaired drivers off the road this holiday season.

The service will be active from 6:00 PM on Wednesday, December 24, 2025 through 6:00 AM on Friday, January 2, 2026, across select states.

“The holiday season is a time for joy and celebration, but it also carries a greater risk of impaired driving,” said AAA's Megan Cooper. “AAA urges Tennesseans to plan ahead and make responsible choices to keep the holidays both safe and festive. Tow to Go is our gift to the community, ensuring everyone gets home safely to enjoy the holidays with their loved ones.”

‘Tow to Go’ provides a free, confidential ride and tow for impaired drivers and their vehicles to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. Open to both AAA members and non-members, the program is designed as a last-resort safety net when other options, like a designated driver or rideshare, fall through.

It’s important to note, AAA service technicians expect to respond to calls from more than 860,000 drivers with car trouble during the upcoming holidays. So, treat Tow to Go as a last resort.

Plan for a safe ride home by identifying a designated driver or ride sharing service before you party.

For service, (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program for more than 25 years, removing nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from U.S. roadways. When someone calls Tow to Go, a tow truck is dispatched to transport the vehicle and its owner to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. This service is free, regardless of whether the caller is a AAA member.

Guidelines

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance. Tow to Go is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Why It Matters:

Alcohol-impaired driving is involved in nearly one-third of all U.S. traffic deaths

In 2023 alone, over 12,000 lives were lost in alcohol-related crashes – one every 42 minutes

Thanksgiving weekend is one of the most dangerous times to be on the road due to increased traffic and celebrations

AAA’s “Crashes Hit Different” campaign reminds us that behind every crash statistic is a real person: a parent, a friend, or a neighbor whose life is forever changed. These tragedies are preventable, and programs like Tow to Go are part of the solution

“AAA encourages everyone to celebrate responsibly by planning ahead,” Cooper said. “Designate a sober driver, use a rideshare service, or stay overnight if needed. Together we can make this holiday week a safe and joyful one for all.”