AAA Offers ‘Tow To Go’ Independence Day Weekend To Prevent Impaired Driving

With more than 72 million Americans expected to travel for Independence Day, including 61.4 million who will drive, AAA is activating its Tow to Go program to help keep roads safe and discourage impaired driving.

The free and confidential service will be available from 6 p.m. Friday, July 3, through 6 a.m. Monday, July 6.

"With millions of Americans on the road, even one impaired driver is too many,” said AAA's Megan Cooper. "Tow to Go provides a last-resort option that can prevent a tragedy before it happens and ultimately save lives."

AAA’s Tow to Go program offers a free ride for impaired drivers and their vehicles within a 10-mile radius. The service aims to prevent dangerous decisions behind the wheel but should be used as a last resort.

Last year, AAA received more than 687,000 calls for roadside assistance from drivers experiencing car trouble during the Independence Day holiday period. Officials urge drivers to plan ahead, designate a sober driver, or arrange alternative transportation before celebrating.

"Tow to Go is there if you need it, but it’s not a substitute for proper planning," Cooper said. "The safest choice is always to arrange a ride before you go out."

Guidelines

Available to both AAA members and non-members

Confidential ride for impaired drivers and their vehicle

Service provided within a 10-mile radius

Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

AAA reminds drivers that impaired driving is completely preventable. Planning a safe ride in advance can save lives and spare families from devastating loss.

Since its inception in 1998, Tow to Go has provided a safe ride to nearly 30,000 people. For more information, visit AAA’s Tow to Go page.