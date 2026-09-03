AAA Offers ‘Tow To Go’ Over Labor Day Weekend To Prevent Impaired Driving

AAA is activating its Tow to Go program for the Labor Day weekend, offering a free and confidential ride home for impaired drivers and their vehicles in Tennessee and Georgia.

The service will be available from 6 p.m. Friday, September 4, through 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, helping keep impaired drivers off the road during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

AAA’s Tow to Go program offers a free ride for impaired drivers and their vehicles within a 10-mile radius. The service aims to prevent dangerous decisions behind the wheel but should be used as a last resort

Tow to Go is available to both AAA members and non-members and provides transportation for the driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

One in five (21%) Tennesseans admitted to driving after consuming alcohol, marijuana, or medications that could impair their ability to drive. Among those drivers, 15% said they got behind the wheel because they did not want to leave their vehicle unattended overnight.

"There should never be a choice between leaving your vehicle behind and making it home safely," said AAA's Megan Cooper. "Our research shows some drivers get behind the wheel because they're worried about what will happen to their vehicle. Tow to Go removes that concern and gives people a safe alternative when they need it most."

Guidelines

Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

AAA will transport the driver and vehicle to a safe location

Service provided within a 10-mile radius

Confidential ride for impaired drivers and their vehicle

Available to both AAA members and non-members

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead before celebrating by choosing a designated driver, using a rideshare service, arranging a ride with family or friends, or utilizing Tow to Go if needed.

For more information, visit AAA’s Tow to Go page.