AAA Offers ‘Tow To Go’ Memorial Day Weekend To Prevent Impaired Driving

As AAA prepares to assist more than 350,000 drivers nationwide with car trouble during Memorial Day weekend, The Auto Club Group will also offer its Tow to Go program to keep impaired drivers off the road.

“We don’t want impaired people getting behind the wheel and risking the lives of everyone on the road,” said AAA's Megan Cooper. “AAA encourages anyone planning to drink or take impairing substances to also plan for a safe ride. Tow to Go can be your backup plan.”

Active: 6 p.m. Friday, May 22 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 26 for Tennessee and Georgia residents.

6 p.m. Friday, May 22 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 26 for Tennessee and Georgia residents. Call: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program for more than 25 years, removing nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from U.S. roadways. When someone calls Tow to Go, a tow truck is dispatched to transport the vehicle and its owner to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. This service is free, regardless of whether the caller is a AAA member.

Guidelines

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance. Tow to Go is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

AAA reminds drivers that impaired driving is completely preventable. Planning a safe ride in advance can save lives and spare families from devastating loss.

Since its inception in 1998, Tow to Go has provided a safe ride to nearly 30,000 people. For more information, visit AAA’s Tow to Go page.