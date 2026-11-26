As millions of Americans gather for Thanksgiving, AAA is bringing back its Tow to Go program to help keep impaired drivers off the road. Available through 6 a.m. Monday, November 30, the free and confidential service provides a safe ride for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

AAA’s Tow to Go program offers a free ride for impaired drivers and their vehicles within a 10-mile radius. The service aims to prevent dangerous decisions behind the wheel but should be used as a last resort

A new AAA survey highlights the continued need for programs like Tow to Go. One in five Tennesseans (21%) admitted to driving after consuming alcohol, marijuana, or medications that could impair them. Among those drivers, 15% said they got behind the wheel because they didn't want to leave their vehicle behind.

The consequences can be deadly. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), half of all Thanksgiving Day traffic fatalities in 2024 involved a driver at or above the legal alcohol limit.

"Every year, lives are changed because someone chose to drive impaired," said AAA's Megan Cooper. "Tow to Go gives people another way home when their original plan falls through. No celebration or gathering is worth risking a life."

Guidelines

Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

AAA transports the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius

Service is free and confidential

AAA members and non-members can use the program

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead before celebrating by choosing a designated driver, using a rideshare service, arranging a ride with family or friends, or utilizing Tow to Go if needed. The service should be treated as a last-resort option.

For more information, visit AAA’s Tow to Go page.