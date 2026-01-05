After Weeks Of Declining Prices, Gas Jumps Nearly 17 Cents A Gallon Around Town

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 16.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.46/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 5.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 22.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.17/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.79/g, a difference of 62.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.01/g while the highest was $3.49/g, a difference of $1.48/g.

“Another week, and motorists have been greeted with the sixth straight weekly decline in the national average price of gasoline as seasonality continues to drive trends at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While more states did see prices rise this week, most of those increases were in ‘price-cycling’ markets, where routine jumps often follow larger declines. Elsewhere, a majority of states saw prices inch lower again."

"With GasBuddy’s 2026 Fuel Outlook set for release this week, we’ll soon have a clearer sense of what drivers may face next year— particularly as new developments in Venezuela put fresh attention on the global oil market. Some Americans believe gasoline prices could be impacted in a significant way, but I’m here to throw a bit of cold water on that," De Hann added. "Even under the most optimistic outcomes, it could take years of positive developments for additional supply to meaningfully move the needle, and the impact on U.S. gasoline prices may ultimately be limited. For now, I expect gas prices to bottom out in the weeks ahead before beginning their seasonal climb toward March.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.74/g today. The national average is down 21.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 29.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.498 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

January 5, 2025: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.03/g)

January 5, 2024: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

January 5, 2023: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

January 5, 2022: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

January 5, 2021: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.40/g, up 3.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.37/g.

Tennessee- $2.47/g, up 8.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.38/g.

Huntsville- $2.51/g, up 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.50/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

