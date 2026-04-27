Average Chattanooga Gas Prices Fall 6.6 Cents Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 6.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 1 cent per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 83.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.25/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.05/g, a difference of 80.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.25/g while the highest was $4.39/g, a difference of $1.14/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.04/g today. The national average is up 5.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 94.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, with the national average price of diesel has decreased 9.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.408 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Average gasoline prices rose in 39 states over the last week, with the national average moving higher, while diesel prices declined in most states, offering a brief divergence at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, that divergence may prove short-lived. Oil prices have been climbing again as markets react to renewed geopolitical tensions and the cancellation of talks between the U.S. and Iran. As a result, gasoline prices are set to rise further this week, with diesel expected to follow. Many inland states — including those in the Great Lakes and Plains — could see average gas prices climb to their highest levels since 2022, while price-cycling markets may also experience another round of hikes in the next few days.”

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

April 27, 2025: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.10/g)

April 27, 2024: $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

April 27, 2023: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)

April 27, 2022: $3.81/g (U.S. Average: $4.14/g)

April 27, 2021: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.70/g, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.72/g.

Tennessee- $3.72/g, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.75/g.

Huntsville- $3.76/g, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.82/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.