Back-To-School Traffic Creates New Safety Risks, Drivers Urged To Be Extra Aware

The back-to-school commute creates one of the busiest and most unpredictable traffic environments of the year.

"School commutes are now more complex than ever. Drivers aren’t just watching for students on foot and children getting on or off school buses," said AAA's Megan Cooper. "They're also sharing the road with e-bike and e-scooter riders. When you combine that with distracted driving and speeding, the consequences can be devastating."

As students return to the classroom, drivers will encounter:

heavier traffic around schools

increased pedestrian activity

school buses making frequent stops

e-bike and e-scooter riders traveling to and from schools

School Safety Starts with Drivers

AAA urges drivers to slow down, eliminate distractions, and remain alert in school zones and residential neighborhoods. Children may cross unexpectedly, rush toward a bus stop, or emerge from between parked vehicles.

Drivers should:

Obey posted school zone speed limits

Put phones away and eliminate distractions

Watch for crossing guards and pedestrians

Allow extra travel time to avoid rushing

Students are reminded to:

Cross at marked crosswalks whenever possible

Stay alert and avoid phones when walking near traffic and crossing streets

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing a roadway

Use designated crosswalks and bus loading areas

Follow school safety rules for bicycles, e-bikes, and scooters

School Bus Safety Remains Critical

School buses are among the safest ways for students to travel, but the moments when children enter and exit the bus can be especially dangerous.

Drivers should:

Stop for school buses displaying flashing red lights and an extended stop arm

Remain stopped until children have safely cleared the roadway

Watch carefully for students crossing near the bus

ennessee School Bus Traffic Laws Explained

In Tennessee, motorists approaching a stopped school bus with flashing red lights and an extended stop arm are required to stop and remain stopped until the roadway is clear of children and the stop arm is withdrawn. The only exception is for traffic traveling in the opposite direction on a divided highway with a raised barrier or at least five feet of unpaved space separating the lanes.

AAA reminds drivers of these school bus stopping rules:

Two-lane streets: Drivers traveling in both directions must stop for a school bus displaying its stop signal and remain stopped until children have cleared the roadway and the stop arm is withdrawn.

Drivers traveling in both directions must stop for a school bus displaying its stop signal and remain stopped until children have cleared the roadway and the stop arm is withdrawn. Multi-lane roads with a paved median: Drivers traveling in both directions must stop for a school bus displaying its stop signal and remain stopped until children have cleared the roadway and the stop arm is withdrawn.

Drivers traveling in both directions must stop for a school bus displaying its stop signal and remain stopped until children have cleared the roadway and the stop arm is withdrawn. Divided highways: Drivers approaching an oncoming school bus do not have to stop if a raised barrier, concrete divider, or at least five feet of unpaved space separates traffic lanes. Still, motorists should slow down and watch for students loading or unloading.

E-Bikes and E-Scooters Require Extra Awareness

As e-bike and e-scooter popularity continues to climb, more students are expected to use these devices for the daily trip to and from school. That makes it increasingly important for riders and motorists to understand how to safely share the road.

“These devices are not toys,” continued Cooper. “E-bikes and scooters can travel at speeds that catch riders and drivers off guard. As e-ride usage increases, so have the number of serious injuries and deaths. If your child plans to e-ride to school, we encourage parents to teach safe riding habits before the first day.”

The Auto Club Group developed the E-Ride Ready campaign to help families make informed decisions about e-bikes and e-scooters. Consumers can download AAA’s free E-Ride Safety Guide for an overview of e-ride classifications, helmet standards, and guidance for safe riding habits.

As students prepare to ride to school, AAA reminds e-riders to:

Know local e-ride laws, including age requirements, helmet rules, and where e-bikes and e-scooters can be ridden

Wear a properly fitted helmet that matches the speed and capabilities of the device

Obey traffic signals, signs, and speed limits, especially at intersections and crossings

About AAA's School's Open – Drive Carefully Campaign

Since 1946, AAA's School's Open–Drive Carefully campaign has promoted back-to-school traffic safety by encouraging drivers to slow down, stay alert, eliminate distractions, and use extra caution around school zones, crosswalks, and school buses to help keep children safe as they travel to and from school.