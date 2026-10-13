Bonny Oaks Driver Services Center To Close For Remodeling Starting Monday

That same day, the Driver Services Mobile Unit will be set up on-site to serve customers.

The Mobile Unit can only accept card payments; no cash payments will be accepted. All normal services will be available except knowledge testing.

Customers who need to complete knowledge testing are encouraged to visit the Red Bank Driver Services Center located at 4873 Dayton Blvd. Chattanooga.

The Bonny Oaks project is part of the department’s ongoing effort to improve the customer experience and provide modern, efficient, and comfortable Driver Services Centers across Tennessee.

Once improvements to the permanent facility are complete, customers can expect an updated space with new furniture, upgraded equipment, new flooring and fresh paint throughout.

Please visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html for more information on Driver Services Center locations.