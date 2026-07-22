Bridge Inspection Prompts Closures On I‑24 West At Chestnut Street Wednesday

Drivers traveling on I-24 should be aware of upcoming bridge inspection activities that will have an impact on traffic.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will conduct a routine inspection of the I‑24 West bridge over Chestnut Street on Wednesday, July 22, between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm local time.

During this work, the right shoulder of I-24 West and the Williams Street entrance ramp to I‑24 West will be closed for the duration of the inspection. These temporary closures are necessary to allow crews to safely access and evaluate the underside of the bridge structure.

Motorists traveling through the area should expect lane closures, reduced speeds, and the presence of workers and equipment. Drivers are encouraged to use caution and allow extra travel time when passing through the work zone.

As always, motorists are reminded to use TDOT’s motorist information tools and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before departing. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on the phone while driving. For the latest updates, visit the TDOT SmartWay Map or dial 511 for statewide travel information.

Tennessee’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move over for highway workers and emergency vehicles. Violations may result in up to 30 days in jail and fines up to $500.