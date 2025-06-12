Camp Road In Collegedale To Be Closed For Four To Six Weeks For Repairs

Beginning June 17th, the City of Collegedale and Simpson Construction Company will close Camp Road in its entirety to repair road failure.

It is anticipated that repairs will be completed in approximately 4 to 6 weeks, weather and conditions permitting.

Construction will include the removal of an approximately 400’ section of undermined roadway, the reshaping of the existing roadside ditch, the installation of a concrete-lined ditch, and the reconstruction of the road section.

While all efforts were made to delay this work as long as possible due to the existing East Brainerd Road Construction, the City was forced to implement this repair work due to deteriorating conditions creating a safety hazard for the motoring public.

During this closure, all traffic will be redirected to Apison Pike, where detour signs will be placed to guide traffic.

In the event of an emergency, please contact Collegedale Police at 423-396-3133.