CARTA Gets Funding For Brainerd Road/Lee Highway Corridor Planning Project

The Federal Transit Administration has awarded $630,000 to CARTA to support planning for transit-oriented development along the Brainerd Road/Lee Highway corridor.

An additional $157,500 in local matching funds from the City of Chattanooga brings the total project funding to $787,500.

This initiative will explore inclusive, sustainable development options along a planned high-capacity transit line, identified as a priority in the city’s "Plan Chattanooga" vision, to foster affordable housing and equitable access to transit in the region.

“This grant represents a major milestone for CARTA and the City as we work to expand transit access and create economic opportunity for all Chattanoogans,” said Charles D. Frazier, CEO of CARTA. “We are grateful to the FTA and the City of Chattanooga for their support in advancing a transit-oriented development vision that builds a more sustainable and inclusive Chattanooga.”

The project will enable CARTA and the City of Chattanooga to assess TOD opportunities along the Brainerd Road/Lee Highway corridor, designated for a Bus Rapid Transit line that will connect neighborhoods to accessible, affordable public transit.

By facilitating diverse, mixed-income housing development and sustainable growth along the transit line, TOD planning aims to boost economic development, reduce transportation costs, and support environmental goals that benefit Chattanooga’s residents and economy.

Mayor Tim Kelly underscored the initiative's significance, stating, “This funding for Transit Oriented Development will help us make progress on nearly every goal of the One Chattanooga plan. It will help us build more affordable housing units, increase access to jobs and economic opportunity, be a more sustainable city, and improve quality of life. Congratulations to CARTA on securing this funding and thank you to the Biden-Harris administration for making this possible."

“This project will support residents in my district by bringing essential housing and transit options that enhance our quality of life,” said City Councilwoman Carol Berz, who represents District 6 where the corridor is located. “By creating a well-planned, transit-oriented corridor, this initiative will not only reduce transit costs and improve connectivity but also foster economic growth in Chattanooga and across our community, making it a more inclusive and vibrant place to live and work.”

Dan Reuter, City Planning Administrator and Executive Director of the Regional Planning Agency, commented, “This is a visionary opportunity to shape the future of Chattanooga. TOD aligns with our goals of equity, accessibility, and environmental stewardship, and we’re excited to work alongside CARTA and community stakeholders to bring this vision to life.”

The FTA’s TOD Planning Program, part of the Administration’s Housing Supply Action Plan, prioritizes projects that incorporate affordable housing near transit hubs to reduce household transportation and housing costs. With a combined $787,500 in funding, CARTA and the City of Chattanooga are poised to create walkable, transit-oriented neighborhoods that support a sustainable, inclusive future for Chattanooga.

The TOD planning study will kick off in early 2025, with CARTA and RPA working closely to ensure active community engagement and collaboration.