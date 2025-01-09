Chattanooga Braces For Winter Storm, Hazardous Road Conditions

With a winter storm expected to drop heavy snow throughout the Chattanooga region, motorists are being urged to be especially careful on area roadways.

The area is expected to see its worst snowfall event in more than 10 years. The Tennessee Department of Transportation strongly encourages drivers to prepare to stay off the roads on Friday for their own safety while giving crews the room they need to do their jobs.

“Our salt bins are stocked, our equipment is prepared, and our employees are ready to mobilize in the event of inclement weather,” says Assistant Chief Engineer and Regional Director Daniel Oliver. “Clearing our roadways as safely and efficiently as possible is vital to keeping motorists safe and traffic moving in Tennessee.”

When snow hits Tennessee, TDOT ice and snow removal teams focus first on clearing interstates and heavily traveled state routes specifically targeting areas vulnerable to freezing, such as hills, curves, ramps, bridges, and interchanges. During prolonged weather events, crews may have to clear roadways repeatedly.

“We’re urging drivers to follow the advice of local authorities and stay home if weather conditions begin to deteriorate,” said AAA's Megan Cooper. "If you must get on the road, be sure to have at least a half tank of gas, significantly reduce your speed and stay off closed roads.”

AAA’s Tips for Stranded Motorists on the Roadside

Stay in the vehicle . Your car can provide shelter, allowing emergency responders to best locate you, and prevent you from being struck by an approaching vehicle. If you must get out of the car, ensure the surroundings are safe.

. Your car can provide shelter, allowing emergency responders to best locate you, and prevent you from being struck by an approaching vehicle. If you must get out of the car, ensure the surroundings are safe. To make the gas last longer, don’t leave the car running. If there is an extended traffic jam, turn off the engine for a period, then back on to reheat the inside, when it has gotten too cold again. Make sure the exhaust pipe is snow-free.

If there is an extended traffic jam, turn off the engine for a period, then back on to reheat the inside, when it has gotten too cold again. Make sure the exhaust pipe is snow-free. Avoid driving on the shoulders or medians of highways to get around the traffic jam. These need to be kept clear for first responders, tow trucks, and emergency vehicles to get to the cause of the stoppage.

of highways to get around the traffic jam. These need to be kept clear for first responders, tow trucks, and emergency vehicles to get to the cause of the stoppage. Cold weather can shorten the range of electric vehicles. EV drivers should plan for more frequent stops for charging and identify the location of charging stations before you hit the road. AAA recommends “pre-heating” the inside of your electric vehicle to a comfortable temperature while still connected to the charger. This will reduce the vehicle’s battery demand to regulate cabin temperature at the onset of driving.

AAA Safety Tips While on the Road

If you must be on the road, check the weather before setting out and change plans accordingly.

Pack a well-stocked emergency kit with a cell phone car charger, first-aid kit; extra blankets, hats, gloves and coats; plenty of drinking water and non-perishable snacks for passengers, including pets; flashlight and extra batteries; reflective warning triangles; and an ice scraper or snow brush.

with a cell phone car charger, first-aid kit; extra blankets, hats, gloves and coats; plenty of drinking water and non-perishable snacks for passengers, including pets; flashlight and extra batteries; reflective warning triangles; and an ice scraper or snow brush. Always drive at a safe speed that matches the prevailing visibility, traffic and road conditions – even if that means driving below the posted speed limit.

that matches the prevailing visibility, traffic and road conditions – even if that means driving below the posted speed limit. Compensate for reduced traction by increasing your following distances (normally three to four seconds) to eight to ten seconds.

by increasing your following distances (normally three to four seconds) to eight to ten seconds. Allow sufficient room for maintenance vehicles by staying at least 200 feet back and, if you need to pass, go to the other vehicle’s left.

for maintenance vehicles by staying at least 200 feet back and, if you need to pass, go to the other vehicle’s left. Watch for icy surfaces on bridges and intersections , even if the rest of the road seems to be in good condition.

, even if the rest of the road seems to be in good condition. Avoid braking on ice. If you’re approaching a patch of ice, brake during your approach. Control the skid. Applying pressure to your brakes while on ice will throw your car into a skid

If you’re approaching a patch of ice, brake during your approach. Control the skid. Applying pressure to your brakes while on ice will throw your car into a skid If you get stuck in snow or ice , straighten the wheel and accelerate slowly. Add sand or kitty litter under the drive wheels to help avoid spinning the tires.

, straighten the wheel and accelerate slowly. Add sand or kitty litter under the drive wheels to help avoid spinning the tires. If your tires lose traction , continue to look and steer in the direction you want to go. If the drive wheels start to spin or slide while going up a hill, ease off the accelerator slightly and then gently resume speed.

, continue to look and steer in the direction you want to go. If the drive wheels start to spin or slide while going up a hill, ease off the accelerator slightly and then gently resume speed. Slow Down, Move Over. Avoid driving on shoulders or medians so first responders, tow truck operators and emergency vehicles can get to stranded motorists who are in dangerous roadside conditions.

For more tips like these, visit How-To-Go-On-Ice-and-Snow.

For winter weather tips, travel information, and a regional breakdown of TDOT winter weather supplies and equipment, visit the TDOT website https://www.tn.gov/tdot/inclement-weather/ice-snow.html.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.