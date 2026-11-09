Chattanooga Gas Prices Continue To Drop, Down 21 Cents A Gallon At The Pump

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 20.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 55.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 79.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.99/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.79/g, a difference of 80.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.69/g while the highest was $5.29/g, a difference of $2.60/g.

“Gasoline prices fell in every state over the last week, while diesel declined in nearly every state, and the national average dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since early August. Many will assume the election had something to do with it, but that’s a myth. Gas prices have fallen in the 30 days leading up to the election every year since 2006 except 2010, and it’s typically seasonal: refiners finish maintenance and ramp up output just as demand fades with cooler weather,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Those same forces, along with more oil moving through the Strait of Hormuz, are why prices could stay below $4 in the weeks ahead. That said, the election’s outcome may send a message to Washington to sharpen its focus on affordability, and I’d expect even more attention on bringing prices down. But for now, it’s the seasonal shift, not politics, driving the relief at the pump.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.96/g today. The national average is down 39.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 92.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 9.5 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.186 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

November 9, 2025: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.03/g)

November 9, 2024: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.06/g)

November 9, 2023: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

November 9, 2022: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)

November 9, 2021: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.63/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.66/g.

Tennessee- $3.56/g, down 11.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.67/g.

Huntsville- $3.57/g, down 14.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.71/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.