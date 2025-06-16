Chattanooga Gas Prices Drop Down Three Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 2.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 36.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.42/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.95/g, a difference of 53.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.32/g while the highest was $5.11/g, a difference of $2.79/g.

"With Israel and Iran trading attacks, oil prices have surged to multi-month highs—setting the stage for additional price hikes at gas pumps across the country," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "As long as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, the risk of further impacts on oil prices remains high. For now, I expect gas prices could rise by 10 to 20 cents, while diesel could climb 15 to 25 cents in the coming days. Motorists should prepare for what will likely be modest price increases—for now—but the situation has the potential to worsen at any moment."

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08/g today. The national average is down 9.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 32.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.488 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

June 16, 2024: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

June 16, 2023: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

June 16, 2022: $4.53/g (U.S. Average: $5.01/g)

June 16, 2021: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

June 16, 2020: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

June 16, 2019: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

June 16, 2018: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

June 16, 2017: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

June 16, 2016: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

June 16, 2015: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.66/g, unchanged from last week's $2.66/g.

Tennessee- $2.65/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.67/g.

Huntsville- $2.70/g, up 5.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.64/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.