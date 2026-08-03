Chattanooga Gas Prices Drop Seven Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 7.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 22.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 97.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.33/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of 66.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.14/g while the highest was $4.89/g, a difference of $1.75/g.

"Average gasoline prices were a mixed bag across the country last week as oil markets went on a wild ride, surging on geopolitical tensions before pulling back Sunday night after President Trump signaled a potential deal may be in the works," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"However, even as oil prices ease on deal optimism, continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure are driving refined product prices higher as output plummets, keeping upward pressure on what Americans pay at the pump. By later this week, the national average could reach its highest level ever recorded for this point in the calendar year, a sobering milestone even as prices remain well below the all-time record set in 2022."

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.05/g today. The national average is up 28.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 7.1 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.326 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

August 3, 2025: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.11/g)

August 3, 2024: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

August 3, 2023: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

August 3, 2022: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $4.12/g)

August 3, 2021: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.61/g, down 8.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.70/g.

Tennessee- $3.64/g, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.69/g.

Huntsville- $3.68/g, down 4.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.72/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.